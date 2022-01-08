“Canada’s Own Jesus Christ” Night Thread

Jesus Christ was a “groove metal” band from Toronto, Ontario. Their eponymous 1994 debut album seems to have been the band’s only release . I could find little else about the band or its members, though according to one YouTube commenter they were previously a hair metal band called Attitude before changing their style and sound (which does not seem to have been an uncommon occurrence in the early nineties). I heard their cover version of the Motörhead classic “Ace of Spades” on late night CBC radio program Brave New Waves back in the day, and while not exceptional by any means I remember it fondly on account of host Brent Bambury referring to the band as “Canada’s own Jesus Christ”.

