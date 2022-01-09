All The Spices Cake Sunday Food Thread 1/9

Friday night I made the “All The Spices” cake from the book Snacking Cakes. It’s an odd/fun book that has some really tasty cakes in it. Most (maybe all) of them are made with oil, not butter, and do stay really moist and tender.

This one caught my eye for the name alone and I had to try it. Sadly there are no pictures because there is nothing left. Maybe a crumb or two but that’s not very photogenic.

The photo is from the Eat Your Books website. It doesn’t show recipes, it’s more of a search engine for your own collection of cookbooks and magazines. I hope you enjoy what you’re eating this week!

