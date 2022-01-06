Werewolf Crossing: Sign-Ups

Arooo!

You’re a modern werewolf trying to do it all: career, family, devouring the flesh of your terrified victims. Aren’t there times when you just want to get away?

Well, now you can! Nook Incorporated is now offering our brand-new Lycan Island Getaway Package…for the busy werewolf in your life! With a number of package tiers available, Nook Inc. can provide the affordable vacation respite of your full moon dreams.

All you need to do is sign up in the comments below!

This game has hidden roles. So, it is recommended for folks who have played at least one game of Avocado Werewolf.

A minimum of three game-related posts are required each game day, though more is encouraged.

Players:

Raven MSD Sic humor MacCrocodile April Shinichiki Hoho Nate malthusc Jake Narrowstrife

Backups:

Marlowe Indy

Disclaimer* (*By clicking on this Disclaimer, you have agreed to the Nook Inc. Terms of Service and forfeit all rights to take legal action against Nook Inc. for any reason in perpetuity until the end of existence.)

