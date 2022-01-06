Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Jan. 6

Today’s contestants are:

Geoff, a delivery driver, has non-verbal learning disability (NLD);

Terry, a professional storyteller, talks not about fables, but real-life experiences; and

Amy, an engineering manager, got tripped up in a spelling bee by “vorlage”. Amy is a 26-day champ with winnings of $950,000.

Jeopardy! round

FLY BY NIGHT

MOVIES BY QUOTE

JOB DESCRIPTION

“MAL”PRACTICE

ANNIVERSARIES

IT’LL BE MY TWEET

Scores going into DJ: Amy $5,400, Terry $4,200, Geoff $5,600

DD1 – $800 – ANNIVERSARIES – In January 2015 1,500 military re-enactors marked the bicentennial of this battle at Chalmette Battlefield (Amy lost $2,000 from her leading score of $4,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

THE MISSOURI COMPROMISE

PSYCHOLOGICAL TERMS

TV SCIENCE

RELIGION

ALSO A COOKING VERB

LITERARY CHARACTERS

After a tight first round, Amy found DD3 with a sizeable lead and a chance to put the game away. But she made a modest wager, so the game remained alive into FJ with Amy at $25,400, Terry with $13,400 and Geoff at $11,600.

DD2 – $2,000 – RELIGION – In 2018 members of this Christian group released a very quiet podcast of a silent meeting of worship (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $17,000 vs. $9,400 for Terry.)

DD3 – $2,000 – THE MISSOURI COMPROMISE – The compromise was repealed in 1854 by this act with a hyphenated 2-state name, spurring Abe Lincoln’s return to politics (Amy won $2,000 from her score of $20,600 vs. $11,000 for Terry.)

Final Jeopardy!

HISTORIC BUILDINGS – Begun in the 1070s with stone from Caen, it was meant to dominate both a skyline & the hearts & minds of a conquered populace

Amy and Geoff were correct on FJ, with Amy adding $2,000 to win with $27,400 for a 27-day total of $977,400.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: The players couldn’t quite get the full name of the LDS church, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Ken’s Korner: He let us know at the opening that Amy is averaging $36,500 per game, third among the “big four” players (Ken, James, Amy and Matt).

One more thing: The episode marked the first-ever appearance of the term “f-bombs” in a Jeopardy! clue.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Battle of New Orleans? DD2 – Who are Quakers? DD3 – What is the Kansas-Nebraska Act? FJ – What is the Tower of London?

