Stevie Wonder Song Tournament Quarter Finals

Time to see what made it!
Match 1: “Superstition” (46) vs. “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” (1)
Match 2: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” (29) vs. “Overjoyed” (9)
Match 3: “Sir Duke” (35) vs. “You Haven’t Done Nothin'” (6)
Match 4: “I Wish” (28) vs. “Part-Time Lover” (13)
Match 5: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” (29) vs. “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” (18)
Match 6: “Isn’t She Lovely” (30) vs. “Pastime Paradise” (16)
Match 7: “Livin’ For The City” (33) vs. “I Was Made to Love Her” (10)
Match 8: “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” (30) vs. “I Believe (When I fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” (12)
Some sweet stats:
Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “I Wish” (28) against “Part-Time Lover” (13)
Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “You Are the Sunshine of My Life“ (18) against “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” (29)
Biggest beatdown – “Superstition” (46) beat “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” (1) by a whopping 45 votes.
Voting ends 8 January, 9PM EDT