Stevie Wonder Song Tournament Quarter Finals

Round 2 Results

Match 1: “Superstition” (46) vs. “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” (1)

Match 2: “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” (29) vs. “Overjoyed” (9)

Match 3: “Sir Duke” (35) vs. “You Haven’t Done Nothin'” (6)

Match 4: “I Wish” (28) vs. “Part-Time Lover” (13)

Match 5: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” (29) vs. “You Are the Sunshine of My Life” (18)

Match 6: “Isn’t She Lovely” (30) vs. “Pastime Paradise” (16)

Match 7: “Livin’ For The City” (33) vs. “I Was Made to Love Her” (10)

Match 8: “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” (30) vs. “I Believe (When I fall In Love It Will Be Forever)” (12)

Some sweet stats:

Song with lowest votes to progress to the next round – “I Wish” (28) against “Part-Time Lover” (13)

Songs with most votes to be eliminated – “You Are the Sunshine of My Life“ (18) against “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” (29)

Biggest beatdown – “Superstition” (46) beat “Master Blaster (Jammin’)” (1) by a whopping 45 votes.

