Triviacados: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Can the first person here each day create a Results thread so it’s always first when sorted by Oldest?

Or visit the quiz here.

Sunday: Miscellaneous

Monday: Literature

Tuesday: Geography

Wednesday: Music

Thursday: History

Friday: Movies & TV

Saturday: Science & Nature

If you’d like to create the Sunday quiz (or use a quiz you’ve already created), just let forget_it_jake know on the Triviacados thread.

Finally, it was suggested that we include Wordle in the daily trivia thread, if people are interested. So I’ll create a Sporcle results thread and a Wordle results thread today, and y’all let me know if it’s something you want to continue.

