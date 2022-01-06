30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 6: Favorite Gen 1 Pokemon

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

We’re going to start diving more deeply into the Pokemon themselves. In 1996, trainers were introduced to the first 151 Pokemon in the Kanto region and the games became a huge success. For better or worse, generation 1 is the standard that all Pokemon games will be measured against, since they are the most familiar across the board. So what Pokemon from the first 151 are your favorite?

If you need a refresher, here’s a handy list: https://www.serebii.net/pokemon/gen1pokemon.shtml

Bonus prompt: Are there any of the 151 that you are decidedly not a fan of?

