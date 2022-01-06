The Luckiest Weekly Music Thread Since Ringo

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

This week’s discussion prompt comes courtesy of The Avocado’s very own Pachylad:

“(Who are the) ‘least essential’ members of bands – sometimes known even more euphemistically as the ‘luckiest’ member of the band”?

Now before anyone gets up in arms, I absolutely LOVE Ringo Starr and consider him to be an incredible drummer, in addition to being by many accounts a very likable and pleasant individual. I chose Ringo for this week’s header because, unfairly or not, the very trope is literally named after him. But while he was not as prolific or talented a songwriter as his band mates, he more than held his own as a drummer – the reason he got into the Beatles in the first place is because he was a better drummer than Pete Best – and in a lot of ways was the glue that kept the band together. Ringo Starr was not only the best drummer in the Beatles – he was the best drummer for the Beatles. Plus, as the video below clearly demonstrates, Ringo also invented trip hop:

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

