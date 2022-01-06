Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Optional discussion topic: What show did you try in 2021 that was recommended in these discussions?

Coming this week: Vampires, Werewolves, Zombies, Witches, Demons…. what’s your favorite that you wish would be given some serious treatment with a new project?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 6TH, 2022:

B Positive (CBS)

Battlebots Season Premiere (Discovery)

Bull Spring Premiere (CBS)

Ghosts Spring Premiere (CBS)

Go-Big Show Season Premiere (TBS)

Growing Up Hip-Hop Season Premiere (WE tv)

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season Premiere (MTV)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer Or Poorer Series Premiere (Fox)

Law & Order: Organized Crime (NBC)

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Let The World See (ABC)

Preserving Democracy: Pursuing A More Perfect Union (PBS)

The Blacklist (NBC)

The Club (Netflix)

The Wasteland (Netflix)

United States Of Al Spring Premiere (CBS)

Women Of The Movement (ABC)

Young Sheldon Spring Premiere (CBS)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 7TH, 2022:

Blue Bloods Spring Premiere (CBS)

Dateline NBC (NBC)

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Hype House Series Premiere (Netflix)

Johnny Test (Netflix)

Ladies Who List: Atlanta Series Premiere (OWN)

Love During Lockup Series Premiere (WEtv)

Magnum P.I. Spring Premiere (CBS)

Nancy Drew Midseason Premiere (The CW)

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Midseason Premiere (The CW)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season Premiere (VH1)

Search Party Season Five Premiere (HBO Max)

The Tender Bar (Amazon)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

SATURDAY. JANUARY 8TH, 2022:

A Discovery of Witches Season Three Premiere (Sundance Now, AMC+, Shudder)

BTK: Confessions Of A Serial Killer (A&E)

Like Mother, Like Daughter? Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Wedding Veil (Hallmark)

Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)

World’s Funniest Animals (The CW)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 9TH, 2022:

Call Me Kat Season Two Premiere (Fox)

Euphoria Season Two Premiere (HBO)

Masterpiece: All Creatures Great And Small Season Two Premiere (PBS)

North To Home (Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

Pivoting Series Premiere (Fox)

Queens Of Mystery (Acorn TV)

Smiling Friends Series Premiere (Adult Swim)

The Righteous Gemstones Season Premiere (HBO)

27th Annual Critics Choice Awards (The CW)

MONDAY, JANUARY 10TH, 2022:

Black Market With Michael K. Williams Series Premiere (Vice)

Darcey & Stacy Season Premiere (TLC)

David & Annie: After The 90 Days (TLC)

Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days (TLC)

Queens Of Mystery (Acorn TV)

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN Series Premiere (Discovery)

Street Outlaws: OKC Season Premiere (Discovery)

Undercover (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 11TH, 2022:

American Masters: Ailey (PBS)

Dollface (Hulu)

I Am Shauna Rae Series Premiere (TLC)

NAOMI Series Premiere (The CW)

Street Outlaws: Fastest In America Season Premiere (Discovery)

Superman & Lois Season Two Premiere (The CW)

Teen Mom: Family Reunion Series Premiere (MTV)

Teen Mom: Girls Night In Series Premiere (MTV)

The Kings Of Napa Series Premiere (OWN)

Wipeout Season Premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 12TH, 2022:

Batwoman Midseason Premiere (The CW)

Cheer Season Two Premiere (Netflix)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Midseason Premiere (The CW)

How I Fell In Love With A Gangster (Netflix)

Leave It To Geege Series Premiere (Lifetime)

Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Series Premiere (E!)

The Price Is Right At Night (CBS)

