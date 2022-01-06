Franchise Festival Podcast S2E7 – Resident Evil 4

Let’s discuss Resident Evil 4! What are your favorite moments, monsters, and more?

In the podcast – embedded below and available on all major podcast apps – the Franchise Festival crew is joined by Duckfeed.tv’s Gary Butterfield and Kole Ross to talk about Resident Evil 4‘s famously troubled development, its delightfully ludicrous plot beats, and what makes it hold up so well today. Along the way, Del Lago punks a new generation of fans.

If you enjoy the episode, be sure to check out Watch Out for Fireballs, Bonfireside Chat, and the rest of the great content available over at Duckfeed.tv. You can also back us on Patreon to get access to a bonus episode each month! In December we discussed the best games of 2021 and in January we’ll be covering Resident Evil Outbreak.

