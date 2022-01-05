Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Jan. 5

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Chantal, a biophysicist, is a “food detective”;

Mike, a software engineer, has nearly 200,000 YouTube subscribers; and

Amy, an engineering manager, was on a winless Little League team. Amy is a 25-day champ with winnings of $918,000.

Jeopardy! round

WHICH CABINET DEPARTMENT?

HAND-Y RESPONSES

A PLAYER TO BE NAMED RIGHT NOW

MY SINGLE JUST DROPPED

RAIN

YOUR PARADE

Scores going into DJ: Amy $11,000, Mike $2,400, Chantal $2,600

DD1 – $600 – YOUR PARADE – FTD has been affiliated with this annual parade for more than 60 years (Amy won $3,000 from her leading score of $7,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

LIT IN THE FUTURE TENSE

ISLANDS

REAL PEOPLE ON FILM

LESSER-KNOWN COMPOSERS

ECONOMY SIZE

“A”NTONYMS

Mike nearly doubled up on DD3 to give himself a chance, but Amy had the strongest finish to secure the runaway at $31,000 vs. $14,399 for Mike and $5,400 for Chantal.

DD2 – $1,200 – “A”NTONYMS – Of take the throne (Chantal lost $2,000 from her total of $5,400 vs. $20,600 for Amy. Note that Chantal’s small wager size was clearly mocked by Ken, as before the bet he advised her that this was her chance to get within striking distance.)

DD3 – $800 – ECONOMY SIZE – This “imperceptible” term is used for unseen forces within a market economy that balance self-interest with the benefit of the whole (After Ken said “You know what you have to do”, Mike bet everything but a dollar, improving to $13,599 vs. $27,800 for Amy.)

Final Jeopardy!

THE 1950s – The first TV debate between presidential candidates of the same party involved him & future running mate Estes Kefauver

Only Amy was correct on FJ, adding $1,000 to win with $32,000 for a 26-day total of $950,000.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumpers of the day: The players missed that an investment fund that tracks a group of stocks such as the S&P 500 is an “index fund”. Also, viewers on WPVI Channel 6 in Philadelphia were no doubt disappointed that no one knew about the Mummers Parade.

Ken’s Korner: He opened the show by stating that Amy has had a runaway in 21 out of 25 games, and after an excessively long first clue, he was “out of breath already”.

One more thing: One clue’s subject was “pinky promise”, which I’ve only heard of as “pinky swear”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is the Rose Parade? DD2 – What is abdicate? DD3 – What is the invisible hand? FJ – Who was Stevenson?

