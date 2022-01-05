Dating, Relationships, and Sex: Timelines/Plans (01/05/2022)

You get together, things go well, only for your partner to tell you after a year they expect to be married within the next twelve months. Whoooops, you say, having been thinking of that milestone not for another three to five years.

Or … something less dramatic. What are your experiences/views/wishes with your personal relationship timelines (if you have any) and plans? This can include both bigger long-term stuff, or just smaller things which can come up here and there.

As always, anything related to dating, relationships, intimacy and so on is fair game and welcome.

And of course, as usual: This is supposed to be a space to talk about intimacy and sex and relationships in safety, so don’t shame people for their kinks. But please also refrain from objectification and similarly problematic behavior. People are supposed to feel safe and comfortable here.

Have fun!

