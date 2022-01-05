AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week, I’m taking a look at the Archfey Warlock patron. Warlocks who choose this subclass have somehow entered into the service of an ancient and powerful fey creature, whose motivations are inscrutable at best and can be at turns enchanting and frightening.

The Archfey offers an Expanded Spell List, allowing Warlocks to choose from a few additional spells. Those spells include Faerie Fire and Sleep (1st level), Calm Emotions and Phantasmal Force (2nd level), Blink and Plant Growth (3rd level), Dominate Beast and Greater Invisibility (4th level), and Dominate Person and Seeming (5th level).

Starting at level 1, you have the ability to project the Fey Presence of your patron. As an action, each creature in a 10-foot cube originating from you must make a WIS saving throw or become either charmed or frightened by you until the end of your next turn. You can use this ability only once per short rest.

At 6th level, when you take damage, you can use a reaction for a Misty Escape. When you do so, you turn invisible and teleport up to 60 feet away. You remain invisible until the start of your next turn, or until you attack or cast a spell. Again, you can only this ability once per short rest.

When you reach level 10, your patron teaches you Beguiling Defenses, allowing you turn mind-altering magic back on your enemies. You are immune to being charmed, and when another creature tries to charm you, you can use your reaction to force that creature to make a WIS saving throw or become charmed by you. This lasts for 1 minute or until the creature takes any damage.

Finally at 14th level, you can send an enemy into a Dark Delirium. As an action, you force a creature within 60 feet of you to make a WIS save or become charmed or frightened by you for 1 minute or until you lose concentration. The effect also ends early if the creature takes any damage. While charmed or frightened in this way, the creature thinks it is lost in a misty realm of an appearance you choose. It can only see itself, you, and this illusionary realm for the duration. You can use this ability only once per short rest.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...