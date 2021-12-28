Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Ashley Ray Harris (she/her), a media critic and comedian

In the news,

LGBTQ+ Leaders Pay Tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu

WNBA Star Candace Parker Comes Out in Post About Wife’s Pregnancy

South Dakota’s Governor Is Trying to Ban Trans Student Athletes Again

The project of the day is The Matrix

