Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

The person of the day is Ashley Ray Harris (she/her), a media critic and comedian
In the news,
LGBTQ+ Leaders Pay Tribute to Archbishop Desmond Tutu
WNBA Star Candace Parker Comes Out in Post About Wife’s Pregnancy
South Dakota’s Governor Is Trying to Ban Trans Student Athletes Again
The project of the day is The Matrix