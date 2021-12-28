Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 28

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Chas, a learning developer, “ran away” to join the circus and “will always be a clown”;

Josette, a registered dietitian, joined the Navy and saw the world, but not that much of her husband early on; and

Amy, an engineering manager, wore a sweater in tribute to Julia Collins. Amy is a 19-day champ with winnings of $745,200.

Jeopardy! round

STREETS OF AMERICA

TOOLS

ASHES TO ASHES

THE “C” TEAM

OLD WORDS

THE SPACE PROGRAM (the real one)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $12,400, Josette $4,400, Chas $1,600.

DD1 – $600 – THE SPACE PROGRAM – The 2-person capsule used in this followup program to Mercury flew on a Titan II rocket that was first designed as a missile (Amy won the table limit of $1,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

ASIAN HISTORY

2-WORD BOOK TITLES

MY GOVERNMENT JOB

YOU NEED A VITAMIN BOOST

THAT’S BOGUS

THE SPACE PROGRAM (TV shows set in space)

The game became much more competitive when Amy missed DD2, and when she found DD3 she needed to be correct to lock down a runaway. Amy did come through in the clutch, leading into FJ with $23,400 vs. $11,200 for Josette and $8,400 for Chas.

DD2 – $1,600 – THAT’S BOGUS – This word for a fake once meant the craft of metalmaking(Amy lost $6,000 from her total of $20,800 vs. $4,800 for Chas.)

DD3 – $800 – ASIAN HISTORY – Into the 20th century, Uzbekistan had rulers with this title reminiscent of the Mongols; the Soviets finally got rid of them (With just one other $400 clue remaining, Amy won $200 from her score $23,200 vs. $11,200 for Josette.)

Final Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN RIVERS – The flooding of this river in 1966 destroyed or damaged some 14,000 works of art, many of them priceless

Only Amy was correct on FJ, standing pat at $23,400 for a 20-day total of $768,600. As Ken noted, “the Julia Collins sweater worked”, as Amy tied the winning streak of that Jeopardy! legend.

Odds and Ends

Clue selection strategy: With just eight clues remaining on the DJ board and DD3 still available, Chas and Amy selected top-row clues rather than shopping for the DD.

Triple Stumper of the day: For a top-row clue in 2-WORD BOOK TITLES about the “pure magic” 1850 Dickens book that was his “favourite child”, after Josette was incorrect with “Oliver Twist”, her opponents didn’t jump in with “David Copperfield”.

Ken’s Korner: Before the second commercial break, he observed the players had a “perfect round”: 30 clues and 30 correct responses.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Gemini? DD2 – What is forgery? DD3 – What is Khan? FJ – What is the Arno?

