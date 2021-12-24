Werewolves 172 — April’s Christmas Movie Game (theme TBD) — Sign-ups

Ho ho ho! It’s nearly Christmas and you know what that means … more presents and awkward political conversations with Uncle Bob! another Christmas movie game!

This game’s theme will be based on another beloved holiday film, TBD by voting in the signup thread.

As is tradition, I would prefer this to be a slightly smaller game.

This will be a pretty basic game regardless! Newbies are welcome!

Planned schedule:

Friday evening, 12/24: sign-ups posted

Sunday morning, 12/26: sign-ups closed (regardless of size, although sign-ups are limited to 20 players)

Sunday early afternoon, 12/26: roles assigned and sent to players via Discord

Monday, 12/27: Day One begins.

Regarding scheduling around the holidays: I am going to attempt to have most days run for about 24 hours and nights run for 8-12 hours, with the exception being New Year’s Eve/Day. I will leave that day longer (presumably day four or so) since I am sure several players will have other plans during those days. If you cannot guarantee participation based on these timeframes, please leave the spot open for someone who will be able to be active!

Roles will include a scum faction (duh), an investigator, and a jailer at minimum. Other roles may be included based on game size and theme.

Additional rules:

Killed players will be roleclaimed.

At twilight, the player with the most votes will be day killed. Tiebreaker rules will be determined based on what theme is chosen.

Anything posted in game threads (such as spreadsheets) will be considered part of the game, and therefore must abide by game rules. This means that if a player is killed, they should not update any materials which have been shared in-game.

Feel free to ask any questions in your personal message thread or on the game thread.

Neglecting the following rules, in spirit or by the letter, could result in modkilling: No editing posts. No quoting DMs unless otherwise instructed. No game talk after twilight. Respect your fellow players and their feelings. Attack arguments, not people. Everyone has a different play-style. Be accommodating to them.



Sign-ups will be updated sporadically in the first comment. Sign-ups will close once we get 20 players, or at 11am Central time on Sunday 12/26. Complete ruleset will be announced on Day One, as they will depend on the number of players signed up and what theme is chosen.

Past games:

2018: Die Hard

2019: Home Alone

2020: Catch Me If You Can

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...