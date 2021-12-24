The Night Thread feels a thrill of hope

May our weary world soon rejoice as yonder breaks a new and glorious morn.

May those walking in darkness see a great light – may a new light dawn for those living in the land of the shadow of death.

May the yoke of their burden, the bar across their shoulders, and the rod of their oppressors be shattered.

May every trampling boot of battle and every garment rolled in blood be burned as fuel for the fire.

May we all fear not, and behold good news.

May we become closer now than ever before, and remember how much alike we are.

May love and peace be in our grasp so long as we have hands to clasp.

May we all be blessed – every one.

