Here are your 2021 winners for the best in podcasts and videos:

Best Non-Comedy Podcast

Winner: Waypoint Radio

Runner-up: Aack Cast

Best Comedy Podcast

Winner: Blank Check

Runner-up: Comedy Bang! Bang!

Best YouTube Channel

Winner: Defunctland

Runner-up: 3D Botmaker

Congratulations to all the winners, and thanks to everyone who voted!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...