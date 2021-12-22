Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 22

Let’s meet today’s contestants:
- Krystina, a grants management specialist, got “Tom Sawyered” by her future husband;
- Jamal, a mobile software engineer, got a rejection letter at the age of six; and
- Amy, an engineering manager, likes watching random movies in Toronto. Amy is a 15-day champ with winnings of $606,200.
Jeopardy! round
THE HOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST
MAMMALS
CRUSIN’ FOR A BOOZIN’
THE 1920s
HOW GREEN WAS MY FLAG
INTERNAL RHYME TIME
Scores going into DJ: Amy $16,400, Jamal $1,200, Krystina $0.
DD1 – $600 – MAMMALS – Its milk, a popular Saharan beverage, has 3 times the vitamin C as a cow’s (Amy won $4,000 from her leading score of $5,200.)
Double Jeopardy!
‘TIS THE SEASON, ERA OR EPOCH
SHORT POEMS
I KNOW THAT NAME
U.S. GEOGRAPHY
AVIATION
NO DA
Amy had over a $10K lead at the first break, and any hopes of a challenge by Jamal went away when Amy scored on DD3, as she cruised into FJ at $35,200 vs. $12,000 for Jamal and $2,000 for Krystina.
DD2 – $1,600 – ‘TIS THE SEASON, ERA OR EPOCH – Living up to its name, this era is smack in the middle between the Paleozoic & the Cenozoic (Jamal doubled to $7,200 vs. $21,200 for Amy.)
DD3 – $1,200 – U.S. GEOGRAPHY – This “peaceful” city of 170,000 is the westernmost state capital in the contiguous United States (Amy won $4,000 from her score of $24,000 vs. $7,200 for Jamal.)
Final Jeopardy!
SPORTING EVENTS – In 1752 one of the first races in this sport was run—4 miles from Buttevant Church to St. Mary’s Doneraile
Only Krystina was correct, as Amy had no response, missing FJ for only the second time. She dropped $10,000 to win with $25,200 for a 16-day total of $631,400.
Odds and Ends
Wagering strategy: Ken has been pointing out that Amy likes to bet $4,000 on DDs, and sure enough, she wagered exactly that amount on both of her DDs today. Over the credits, Johnny told us we can hear Amy discussing this on the “Overheard” feature on the Jeopardy! website.
That’s after our time: No one knew the performer of “You Should Be Sad” is “single-named songbird” Halsey. Even though she has several other songs that reached the top 10, for whatever reason the writers picked one that topped out at no. 26 in the U.S.
Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a camel? DD2 – What is Mesozoic? DD3 – What is Salem? FJ – What is steeplechase?