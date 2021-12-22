Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 22

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

Krystina, a grants management specialist, got “Tom Sawyered” by her future husband;

Jamal, a mobile software engineer, got a rejection letter at the age of six; and

Amy, an engineering manager, likes watching random movies in Toronto. Amy is a 15-day champ with winnings of $606,200.

Jeopardy! round

THE HOST OF CHRISTMAS PAST

MAMMALS

CRUSIN’ FOR A BOOZIN’

THE 1920s

HOW GREEN WAS MY FLAG

INTERNAL RHYME TIME

Scores going into DJ: Amy $16,400, Jamal $1,200, Krystina $0.

DD1 – $600 – MAMMALS – Its milk, a popular Saharan beverage, has 3 times the vitamin C as a cow’s (Amy won $4,000 from her leading score of $5,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

‘TIS THE SEASON, ERA OR EPOCH

SHORT POEMS

I KNOW THAT NAME

U.S. GEOGRAPHY

AVIATION

NO DA

Amy had over a $10K lead at the first break, and any hopes of a challenge by Jamal went away when Amy scored on DD3, as she cruised into FJ at $35,200 vs. $12,000 for Jamal and $2,000 for Krystina.

DD2 – $1,600 – ‘TIS THE SEASON, ERA OR EPOCH – Living up to its name, this era is smack in the middle between the Paleozoic & the Cenozoic (Jamal doubled to $7,200 vs. $21,200 for Amy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – U.S. GEOGRAPHY – This “peaceful” city of 170,000 is the westernmost state capital in the contiguous United States (Amy won $4,000 from her score of $24,000 vs. $7,200 for Jamal.)

Final Jeopardy!

SPORTING EVENTS – In 1752 one of the first races in this sport was run—4 miles from Buttevant Church to St. Mary’s Doneraile

Only Krystina was correct, as Amy had no response, missing FJ for only the second time. She dropped $10,000 to win with $25,200 for a 16-day total of $631,400.

Odds and Ends

Wagering strategy: Ken has been pointing out that Amy likes to bet $4,000 on DDs, and sure enough, she wagered exactly that amount on both of her DDs today. Over the credits, Johnny told us we can hear Amy discussing this on the “Overheard” feature on the Jeopardy! website.

That’s after our time: No one knew the performer of “You Should Be Sad” is “single-named songbird” Halsey. Even though she has several other songs that reached the top 10, for whatever reason the writers picked one that topped out at no. 26 in the U.S.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is a camel? DD2 – What is Mesozoic? DD3 – What is Salem? FJ – What is steeplechase?

