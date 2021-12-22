AvocaD&D and Tabletop Gaming

Welcome back to the weekly D&D and Tabletop Gaming thread! Here’s a place where we can talk about Dungeons & Dragons or any other tabletop games that you nerds might be into. Tell us about the games you’re playing, speculate about future expansions, recruit your fellow Avocados into new groups, whatever you want.

This week’s discussion topic is the School of Divination Wizard subclass. As the name suggests, Diviners focus their studies on magic that can discern the nature or location of people or objects, peer into someone’s mind, or even catch glimpses of the future, among other things.

Starting at 2nd level, you’re a Divination Savant. The amount of time and gold needed to copy divination spells into your spellbook is halved.

Also at level 2, you get a Portent or glimpses of future events in your dreams. When you finish a long rest, roll two d20s and record the numbers rolled. Whenever you or another creature you can see makes an attack roll, ability check, or saving throw, you can decide to replace the die roll with one of the two recorded numbers. This only replaces the die roll, meaning that you still had any relevant modifiers to the Portent die when you use it. You must choose to use your Portent before the die is rolled, and you can only use each one once. Unused Portents are lost on your next long rest.

At 6th level, you gain Expert Divination, and casting divination spells takes less effort for you. Whenever you cast a divination spell of 2nd level or higher, you can regain an expended spell slot of a lower level than the spell you cast. You can’t regain a spell slot higher than 5th level in this way.

At level 10, you can use an action to open The Third Eye and increase your powers of perception. When you do so, you can choose to gain darkvision with a range of 60 feet; see into the Ethereal Plane to a range of 60 feet; gain the ability to read any language; or see invisible creatures within 10 feet of you. You can only use this action once per short rest, but the benefit lasts until you take a rest or are incapacitated.

Finally at 14th level, your visions of the future happen more frequently with Greater Portent. When you finish a long rest, you can roll three Portent dice instead of just two.

Players and Characters Wafflicious is in the DM’s seat for this 5e Cthulhu Mythos adventure. Our players include: JosephusBrown as Anton Illinois (Human Inquisitive Rogue/Fighter), a disgraced archaeology professor who has turned to seeking arcane rituals

CleverGuy as Bastian Updelver (Deep Gnome Alchemist Artificer), an eccentric local potionmaker

TheHayesCode as Hazel Green (Dhampir Spirits Bard), a flapper, séance MC, and aspiring spiritualist

Spiny Creature as Ku (Kenku Twilight Cleric), a local priestess of Bastet, goddess of protection

The Wasp as Leah Zann (Tiefling Great Old One Warlock), a professor from Miskatonic University who accepted a deal with Yog Sothoth to get an advantage over her male colleagues

Otto as Minty Rocksmasher (Dwarf Berserker Barbarian), survivor of an eldritch accident which decimated her tribe

[collapse]

No game this week!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...