Movies

The Pits: 2021 Film results!

Robot Choice Award – Best Film of 2021

120 films were mentioned in this year’s Pits. It was pretty close for the #1 spot for a while there, but eventually our top spot went to the most recent adaptation of a beloved sci-fi classic: Dune. That’s right: Pig came very close to being The Avocado’s Movie of the Year.

  • #1 – Dune
  • #2 – Pig
  • #3 – The Suicide Squad
  • #4 – The Green Knight
  • #5 – The Power of the Dog
  • #6 (tie) – The French Dispatch
  • #6 (tie) – Judas and the Black Messiah
  • #8 – The Mitchells vs. the Machines
  • #9 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
  • #10 – Summer of Soul

2020 in Film

The number one film of 2020 saw no change from the previous, as Palm Springs makes a strong return as The Avocado’s number one movie of the year. Oscar-winner Nomadland rallied to take number two but couldn’t quite dethrone a movie many saw as a metaphor for 2020 itself.

  • #1 – Palm Springs
  • #2 – Nomadland
  • #3 – Promising Young Woman
  • #4 – Da 5 Bloods
  • #5 (tie) – Sound of Metal
  • #5 (tie) – Soul
  • #7 –Minari
  • #8 – Another Round
  • #9 – First Cow
  • #10 (tie) – Emma
  • #10 (tie) – The Invisible Man

Thanks to everyone who participated!