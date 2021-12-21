The Pits: 2021 Film results!

Robot Choice Award – Best Film of 2021
120 films were mentioned in this year’s Pits. It was pretty close for the #1 spot for a while there, but eventually our top spot went to the most recent adaptation of a beloved sci-fi classic: Dune. That’s right: Pig came very close to being The Avocado’s Movie of the Year.
- #1 – Dune
- #2 – Pig
- #3 – The Suicide Squad
- #4 – The Green Knight
- #5 – The Power of the Dog
- #6 (tie) – The French Dispatch
- #6 (tie) – Judas and the Black Messiah
- #8 – The Mitchells vs. the Machines
- #9 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- #10 – Summer of Soul
2020 in Film
The number one film of 2020 saw no change from the previous, as Palm Springs makes a strong return as The Avocado’s number one movie of the year. Oscar-winner Nomadland rallied to take number two but couldn’t quite dethrone a movie many saw as a metaphor for 2020 itself.
- #1 – Palm Springs
- #2 – Nomadland
- #3 – Promising Young Woman
- #4 – Da 5 Bloods
- #5 (tie) – Sound of Metal
- #5 (tie) – Soul
- #7 –Minari
- #8 – Another Round
- #9 – First Cow
- #10 (tie) – Emma
- #10 (tie) – The Invisible Man
Thanks to everyone who participated!
