The Pits: 2021 Film results!

Robot Choice Award – Best Film of 2021

120 films were mentioned in this year’s Pits. It was pretty close for the #1 spot for a while there, but eventually our top spot went to the most recent adaptation of a beloved sci-fi classic: Dune. That’s right: Pig came very close to being The Avocado’s Movie of the Year.

#1 – Dune

#2 – Pig

#3 – The Suicide Squad

#4 – The Green Knight

#5 – The Power of the Dog

#6 (tie) – The French Dispatch

#6 (tie) – Judas and the Black Messiah

#8 – The Mitchells vs. the Machines

#9 – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

#10 – Summer of Soul

2020 in Film

The number one film of 2020 saw no change from the previous, as Palm Springs makes a strong return as The Avocado’s number one movie of the year. Oscar-winner Nomadland rallied to take number two but couldn’t quite dethrone a movie many saw as a metaphor for 2020 itself.

#1 – Palm Springs

#2 – Nomadland

#3 – Promising Young Woman

#4 – Da 5 Bloods

#5 (tie) – Sound of Metal

#5 (tie) – Soul

#7 –Minari

#8 – Another Round

#9 – First Cow

#10 (tie) – Emma

#10 (tie) – The Invisible Man

Thanks to everyone who participated!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...