Favorite Holiday Album Tournament–Championship Round

It all comes down to this. The epic match-up you’ve all known was going to happen since the beginning. It’s PEANUTS vs MUPPETS!

The Vince Guaraldi Trio’s A Charlie Brown Christmas was our #1 seed and completely dominated every opponent, never earning less than 30 upvotes. It defeated Sarah McLachlan, The San Francisco Ballet Orchestra’s Nutcracker, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings, and even perennial holiday favorite Bing Crosby to reach the final round. The soundtrack album to the 1965 Peanuts television special, the album features Guaraldi’s jazzy piano takes on a handful of traditional carols, a couple of original Guaraldi melodies, and some guest appearances from an Episcopal children’s choir.

Track Listing O Tannenbaum What Child Is This My Little Drum Linus and Lucy Christmas Time Is Here (Instrumental) Christmas Time Is Here (Vocal) Skating Hark the Herald Angels Sing Christmas Is Coming Fur Elise The Christmas Song [collapse]

Our #2 seed was also a television special, 1979’s John Denver and the Muppets: A Christmas Together. Though not quite as dominant as Guaraldi’s soundtrack, Denver and the Muppets went up against the Have Yourself a Jazzy Little Christmas compilation album, along with holiday staples Mannheim Steamroller, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and The Beach Boys, and finally put an end to the surprising run of Duke Ellington’s take on the Nutcracker Suite. The album features arguably the best version of “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” a cover of “Little Saint Nick performed by Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, and some traditional carols and original songs as well.

Track Listing The Twelve Days of Christmas Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas (feat. Rowlf) The Peace Carol (feat. Scooter) Christmas Is Coming (feat. Piggy, Scooter, Gonzo, and Robin) A Baby Just Like You Deck the Halls When the River Meets the Sea (feat. Robin) Little Saint Nick (feat. Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem) Noel: Christmas Eve, 1913 The Christmas Wish (feat. Kermit) Alfie, the Christmas Tree/Carol for a Christmas Tree/It’s in Every One of Us Silent Night, Holy Nights (Stille Nacht) We Wish You a Merry Christmas [collapse]

Vote for your favorite below! Happy Holidays!

