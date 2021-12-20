A Cynical Tom Lehrer Christmas Carol Night Thread

For those who don’t know, Tom Lehrer was a cutting-edge satirist and musician of the 1960s before shunning the spotlight in favor of relative seclusion. In his short career, he wrote thirty-seven songs, and all of them are essential. This one is called, simply enough, “A Christmas Carol,” and reflects his disillusionment with the commercialization of the holiday.

Christmas time is here, by golly

Disapproval would be folly

Deck the halls with hunks of holly

Fill the cup and don’t say “when.”



Kill the turkeys, ducks and chickens

Mix the punch, drag out the Dickens

Even though the prospect sickens

Brother, here we go again.



On Christmas day you can’t get sore

Your fellow man you must adore

There’s time to rob him all the more

The other three hundred and sixty-four.



Relations, sparing no expense’ll

Send some useless old utensil

Or a matching pen and pencil

“Just the thing I need! … How nice.”



It doesn’t matter how sincere it

Is, nor how heartfelt the spirit

Sentiment will not endear it

What’s important is the price.



Hark the herald tribune sings

Advertising wondrous things.



God rest ye merry, merchants

May ye make the yuletide pay!



Angels we have heard on high

Tell us to go out and buy.



So let the raucous sleigh bells jingle

Hail our dear old friend Kris Kringle

Driving his reindeer across the sky

Don’t stand underneath when they fly by.