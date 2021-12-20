Jeopardy! recap for Mon., Dec. 20

Here are today’s contestants:

Do, a sportswriter, whose “thing” is not seeing hockey;

Erin, a middle school teacher, comes from a long line of educators; and

Amy, an engineering manager, can relate to Ozma of Oz. Amy is a 13-day champ with winnings of $536,400

Jeopardy! round

ANGLES WE HAVE HEARD ON HIGH

SILVER & GOLD

JOY TO THE WORLD

O HOLY KNIGHT

WE 5 “KING”s

A DIFFERENT LOOK AT CHRISTMAS SONGS

Scores going into DJ: Amy $9,400, Erin $2,000, Do $3,200.

DD1 – $800 – JOY TO THE WORLD – This annual festival began in 1810 when Prince Ludwig of Bavaria invited the people of Munich to join in celebrating his marriage (Erin lost $1,000 on a true DD.)

Double Jeopardy!

SKIING AROUND THE WORLD

THE HEROINE’S AUTHOR

SALE OF THE CENTURY

THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

7-LETTER WORDS

“B” MOVIES

Amy opened up a runaway margin on DD3, but Do finished strongly to be very much in contention into FJ at $17,200 vs. $23,800 for Amy and $3,600 for Erin.

DD2 – $1,600 – THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE – The only men to garner more than 1,000 electoral votes in their political careers were FDR & these 2 Republicans (Do doubled to $8,800 vs. $10,200 for Amy.)

DD3 – $1,200 – SKIING AROUND THE WORLD – Soldeu, El Tarter & Pas de la Casa are part of a big ski resort in this tiny European nation (Amy won $4,000 from her score of $19,000 vs. $11,200 for Do.)

Final Jeopardy!

FICTIONAL CHARACTERS – Introduced in 1938 & inspired by movie character Torchy Blane of the Morning Herald, she has since gone on to win a fictional Pulitzer

Amy needed to be correct on this FJ to win and she was, along with Erin. Amy added $11,000 for a victory worth $34,800 for a 14-day total of $571,200. Amy has now been right on FJ in 13 out 14 games.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: In 7-LETTER WORDS, no one knew a proposition that has sound reasoning but leads to a self-contradictory conclusion is a paradox.

Ken’s Korner: He noted that Amy didn’t just run the opening category, she “ran over” it, much like the reindeer did to Grandma in the song referenced in the last clue of the category.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Oktoberfest? DD2 – Who were Nixon and Reagan? DD3 – What is Andorra? FJ – Who is Lois Lane?

