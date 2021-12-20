Ad Space – I’m Not Crying … It’s Just Dusty In Here

You are now entering Ad Space, a realm of commercials, brought before us so we might examine how they work, and discuss why we both love and hate them so. So it is written …

Hallmark greeting cards

Happiness is just a Hallmark card away.

I’ve got no analysis for you this time. And I’ve got no snarky commentary to go with this ad. Maybe, at a different time of year, I would. I might have a lot of fun poking at such earnest and grandiose sentimentality.

But, screw it. As so many of us prepare to celebrate our holidays of choice, reaching out to friends and family we may not have seen since pre-pandemic times … well, I, for one, am ready to get all sentimental.

This may not be a “holiday commercial”, but when you’re advertising greeting cards, it kinda sorta is. And watching it this time of year … yeah, this commercial got me teary eyed.

Wherever you are, and however you spend this season, know that there are people out there who care about you, and who wish you love.

Happy Holidays, everyone.

