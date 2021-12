Welcome to Guy Talk, a serious space to discuss masculinity, good and bad.

This week’s discussion prompt is “friendship“. How many friends do you have? Do you have more than one best friend? Do you have any friends you struggle to stay in touch with? How do you stay in touch with other men as you age?



Remember that this is a trans-inclusive space, and that everyone is welcome to comment.

The next Guy Talk will be published on 3rd January.

