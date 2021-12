Due to the recent spike in the Omicron variant and out of an abundance of caution, there will be no live audience for tonight’s taping of “Saturday Night Live” and the show will have limited cast and crew. — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) December 18, 2021

It looks like Saturday Night Live is facing more Covid related upheaval tonight. Tonight’s episode shall be sans-audience, and Charli XCX shall no longer be performing. Paul Rudd is still scheduled to host.

Stay safe out there, folks, and I hope you have some holiday cheer where you can find it.

Tonight on SNL Vintage: S27 E9

Ellen DeGeneres; No Doubt

