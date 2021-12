Sven showed this movie back in April; will that mean another dead thread? We’ll see! From the MeTV website…

“A beautiful woman is sent back in time via hypnosis to the Middle Ages where she finds she is suspected of being a witch, and subject to being executed.”

Streaming on Tubi and Pluto. And you can’t escape it that easily just because you didn’t watch last week…

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...