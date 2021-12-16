Jeopardy! recap for Thur., Dec. 16 – Professors Tournament day nine

Here are the contestants for the first game of the finals of the Professors Tournament:

Alisa, a botany professor at Warren Wilson College, knows all about ginseng;

Ed, a history professor at American River College, is very interested in migration; and

Sam, an associate professor of operations research at the Naval Postgraduate School, likes cryptic crossword puzzles.

Jeopardy! round

GEOGRAPHIC NICKNAMES

FASHION

THE 15TH CENTURY

CLASSIC MOVIES

WHAT DO YOU KNOW?

ENDS WITH A SILENT CONSONANT

Scores going into DJ: Sam $7,200, Ed $4,600, Alisa $1,400

DD1 – $800 – GEOGRAPHIC NICKNAMES – The French are known to refer to this peak as “The White Lady” (Ed improved by $800 to $1,400.)

Double Jeopardy!

LITERARY MUSEUMS

ANIMALS & PLANTS & FUNGI, OH MY!

SNOW-POURRI

PROTEST SONGS

MIRROR IMAGE WORDS

SAY YOUR PRAYERS

Sam continued his string of impressive performances, as he widened his lead late and entered FJ at $23,200 vs. $9,800 for Ed and $6,400 for Alisa.

DD2 – $1,600 – MIRROR IMAGE WORDS – A type of frost & a Middle Eastern ruler (Sam won $2,400 from his score of $12,400.)

DD3 – $1,600 – ANIMALS & PLANTS & FUNGI, OH MY! – To the Romans, Robigus was the god of this fungus that appears as red, orange or yellow spots on plants (Alisa doubled to $5,200.)

Final Jeopardy!

WORLD WAR II GEOGRAPHY – Body-of-water battles included the Coral Sea, Philippine Sea & this one that allowed Japan to seize Jakarta

For the third straight game, everyone was incorrect on FJ.

Sam dropped $3,200 to end at $20,000, Ed lost $5,200 and finished with $4,600, while Alisa was down $2,600 to a total of $3,800. These scores will be added to those of tomorrow’s game to determine who gets the $100,000 and the Tournament of Champions invite.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: Although the professors have done very well in music categories thus far, they didn’t know the L.A. band that did the protest song “Killing in the Name” is Rage Against the Machine.

Mayim’s Musings: She looks “terrible” in a paperbag waist, but looks good in a peplum (since you’re asking).

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Mont Blanc? DD2 – What are rime and emir? DD3 – What is rust? FJ – What is the Java Sea?

