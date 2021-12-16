It’s NEW to the Weekly Music Thread in 2021!

Let’s discuss any and all music here. Got a new artist who’s rocking your boat that you want to talk about? Post a video! Found out about that unearthed Coltrane album that has the jazz freak in you losing your mind? Lay it out for us! Have a theory about what your favorite band might do for their next album? Let’s hear it! Anything and everything music-related goes here.

ANNOUNCEMENT: The thread for The Pits: Best in Music 2021 is still active! The deadline for nominations is December 20 (at 9:00 a.m. ET); for anyone still interested in participating, the thread can be found here!

This week’s discussion prompt: What is the best “new-to-you” music you discovered in 2021 that was NOT released in 2021?

As usual, this year I discovered a number of songs, albums and artists from years past that I hadn’t heard before, but the band which provided the song NOT from 2021 that I came back to the most often was a Canadian rock band called The Beaches. Thanks to The Avocado’s weekly feature Avocado Album Club (hosted by The Avocado’s very own apples) I checked out the band’s 2017 album Late Show for the first time and quite liked it – some of my favorite tracks from the album are “Money”, “Back of My Heart” and “T-shirt”. And they can also clearly bring it live!

Upon doing a deeper dive I discovered “Want What You Got” (from 2019’s The Professional) and it ended up becoming a crucial part of my soundtrack for the year that was 2021.

As always, any and all music-related posts are welcome. Have fun, and rock out with yr guac out!

