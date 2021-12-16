30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 16: Best Game Theme

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about game themes. This dials into things a bit where we’re talking about things like games focused on a mystery, or something that deals with laying out train tracks. There are a lot of narrow focus type of games instead of general ones and we want to know what you think the best theme game is.

Bonus Prompt: What theme do you crave for a game that hasn’t been made, or made well?

