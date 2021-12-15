WITCH-HUNT! – Wednesday Politics Thread

In case you’ve been hiding in a cave like a pathetic mewling child curled up in your mommy’s arms, afraid the light of truth might reach and hurt your myopic sheep eyes, yesterday, in the dead of night, the democrat party did the unthinkable: They avoided yet another potential government shutdown that our Glorious Leader’s most fervent and loyal subjects have been attempting to cause in order to save this beautiful republic of ours from self destruction.

Breaking: The House just passed 221-209 legislation to raise the federal debt limit — sending the bill to President Biden for his signature. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 15, 2021

And while you were feebly suckling at the teat of the crooked establishment elites, the demoncrats’ witch-hunt of good gentile men of faith proceeded. The “Insurrection” myth (cooked up by none other than the powerful warlord from Kenya, Barry, still in full control of the crooked party from behind the scenes) has now reached Our Great Leader’s closest allies, who were by his side when the elite-funded and extremely violent antifa attempted to overthrow his rightful calling and smear his legitimacy to rule over this magical land.

Breaking Reuters: U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES VOTES 222 TO 208 TO HOLD FORMER TRUMP WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF MEADOWS IN CONTEMPT OF CONGRESS, TWO REPUBLICANS VOTE YES — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 15, 2021

What this means, you slow-witted pus gargling heathens, is that the establishment demoncrats will proceed with a criminal referral to Brandon’s Department of Justice, pushing that lazy do-nothing Garland into bringing charges of contempt against the sainted and courageous soldier, Mark Meadows. Now watch how the very party who pretends to want to abolish all prisons will also screech their bloodthirst demanding Garland immediately and without due process lock-up innocent law-abiding citizens and throw away the key.

Let me remind you, you worthless empty husks, that famed world-respected journalists never once blamed antifa for the tourists doing touristy thingies on January 6, 2021. Not once!

Media Matters president @GoAngelo points out on MSNBC's All In that Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, and Brian Kilmeade all suggested on Jan. 6 that Trump supporters weren't responsible for the violence — instead blaming left-wing agitators and antifa. pic.twitter.com/OiZ3Yg8Z77 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) December 14, 2021

As respectable journalists of the highest integrity, it is always their duty to present you with both sides of the story: The fascist’s and the whatever’s. When a respectable journalist announces that antifa was responsible for the damages done on January 6th, they were simply referring to other extremely credible sources who were making these anonymous statements at the time. Or making light banter about their aging and ailing auntie Fah.

After everything we all witnessed today, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is on the House floor spewing dangerous, ill-informed nonsense about Antifa being behind the pro-Trump riots in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/gTEb7ZKaHP — The Recount (@therecount) January 7, 2021

The award-winning and very respectable Dear Leader Propaganda channel thrives on telling you the news you should believe. That you should accept it all despite obvious documented facts is on you. That you never question what your very eyes are telling you is on you. Never forget that when the time comes for you to testify in front of Congress and Brandon’s inJustice Department.

Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum calls a MAGA mob storming the Capitol building and threatening Congress as a "huge victory for these protesters." pic.twitter.com/SyhtlCHvkw — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 6, 2021

And let us be clear: You willfully accepted their truth, their news, their version of facts, because we all understand that your very privilege, your very entitlement and god-given superiority is under attack. Just remember, that while your mind has become nothing but a desiccated overpriced loofah thirsting for a bit of ivermectin with a generous dash of cruelty towards those you spent a lifetime marginalizing and othering, the demoncrats persevere with their Witch-hunt. Unchallenged!

The Proud Boys and Oath Keepers struck at the core of our democracy and cost four brave Metropolitan Police Officers their lives.



No penalty could ever be enough to make that right, but we’re going to get as much as we can in this lawsuit. https://t.co/zauFMofyYb — AG Karl A. Racine (@AGKarlRacine) December 14, 2021

‘If it so happens that we bankrupt them, then that’s a good day’ — D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine says the AG’s office is looking to get ‘every penny’ over damage caused by Proud Boys and Oath Keepers on Jan 6 pic.twitter.com/LsAVbcaWhu — NowThis (@nowthisnews) December 14, 2021

Have yourselves a great day, you filthy nasty sheep!

