The Book Nook Advances To The Semi-Finals (12/15)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

Today the journey to decide what is the Best Book Ever According To The Book Nook continues! Last week’s voting turned out to be quite close, with two brackets only netting a 3-upvote difference. The titles that move onto the semi-finals are the following:

Frankenstein by Mary Shelley

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams

Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen

1984 by George Orwell

Personally, I’m a bit surprised that Piranesi didn’t make the cut. But then the book already won last year’s Le Guin Award for best book of 2020, so we know it’s loved over here. (Speaking of which, you can still nominate your best book of 2021 here until the 20th). And The Lord of the Rings didn’t make it either, sadly. But it wouldn’t be a proper tournament without a personal favorite getting eliminated.

As was the case last week, you can vote for your favorites in the brackets below. Let’s see which titles get to the finals!

In the meantime, what have you all been reading?

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

