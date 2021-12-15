Hawkeye Season 1 Episode 5 Discussion

Marvel Studios confirmed a fall 2021 debut for a Hawkeye event series during the D23 Expo and we knew previously that it’ll be bringing back Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton to train Kate Bishop to take over the role and that it’s also set to explore what Renner’s Avengers: Endgame character was like with his backstory for becoming Ronin.

The series has gone live this morning with the fifth episode now available. Please consider discussions here to contain spoilers for all five episodes so far. If you’re talking about events from the comics, please note that and spoiler them using the code for it.

The cast includes Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Hailee Steinfeld as Kate Bishop / Hawkeye, Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as Kazi, Tony Dalton as Jack Duquesne, Zahn McClarnon as William Lopez, Brian d’Arcy James, Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez / Echo, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova / Black Widow. Jolt will play Lucky the Pizza Dog.

Additionally, Linda Cardellini, Ava Russo, Ben Sakamoto, and Cade Woodward reprise their respective roles as Barton’s wife Laura, and his children Lila, Cooper, and Nathaniel from prior films.

Jonathan Igla has joined the project as a writer and an executive producer on the project. Igla’s not a well-known name in the genre circles but he worked on Mad Men back in the day as a writer and story editor and was involved in the Fox series Pitch. His most recent work as a writer is on the Facebook Watch series Sorry for Your Loss.

Plot Concept: Clint Barton will pass the torch to Kate Bishop (Steinfeld), a member of the group known as the Young Avengers and the first female to take the Hawkeye name after Barton.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...