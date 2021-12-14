Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day Hikaru Utada (they/them), a musician.

In the news,

Police Trading Homophobic, Racist Texts Jeopardize Hundreds of Cases

Chile’s Congress Approves Marriage Equality

Canada Just Made It Illegal to Subject Anyone to Conversion Therapy

The project of the day is Collapsed Into Sunbeams by Arlo Parks

