Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Dec. 14 – Professors Tournament day seven

Here are the contestants for the second game of round two of the Professors Tournament:

Hester, an English professor at Penn State, will use her winnings for an old printing press;

Marti, an elementary science education professor at Northern Arizona, took birds of prey on a road trip; and

Alisa, a botany professor at Warren Wilson College, deals with student “work crews”.

Jeopardy! round

ALLITEROCKERS

SUCCULENTS

U.S. COUNTIES

AN INSTRUCTOR

A LECTURER

AN AD JUNKED

Scores going into DJ: Alisa $3,800, Marti $1,800, Hester $1,000.

DD1 – $600 – A LECTURER – Biologist T.H. Huxley was a renowned defender of this theory & in 1893 famously lectured on it “& Ethics” (Hester lost $800 from her score of $1,200.)

Double Jeopardy!

LET’S TALK REVOLUTION

WOMEN AUTHORS

19TH CENTURY ARTS

TRANSPORTATION

POP CULTURE MR. OR MRS.

DIFFERS BY A LETTER

Alisa scored on DD2 while Hester missed both of her DD opportunities, leaving Alisa with a runaway at $13,200 vs. $4,800 for Hester and $2,200 for Marti.

DD2 – $1,200 – DIFFERS BY A LETTER – Vindictive punishment for past wrongs & income generated by a government or person (Alisa won $3,000 from her total of $9,400 vs. $4,600 for Hester.)

DD3 – $1,200 – LET’S TALK REVOLUTION – The full name 1966-76 upheaval commences with “Great Proletarian” (Hester lost $2,600 from her score of $7,400 vs. $13,200 for Alisa. This late in the game, an all-in bet to take the lead should have been considered, or if Hester really didn’t like the category, bet $5 to stay within half of Alisa’s total.)

Final Jeopardy!

20TH CENTURY PHYSICS – Puzzlingly heavy & long-lived particles discovered in the 1940s were dubbed this adjective later applied to even smaller particles

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Alisa dropped $3,000 to advance with $10,200.

When there’s a runaway in the second round of tournaments as there was today, it creates a rare circumstance where FJ is played for absolutely nothing but pride. The winner can’t gain or lose actual dollars, and the non-winners get the same amount ($10,000) regardless of where they finish.

Odds and Ends

Pop culture problems: No one could identify “Everlong” and “Times Like These” alliterative band Foo Fighters, or the “beloved actor” of “Mister Roberts” and “Young Mr. Lincoln”, Henry Fonda. Also, Hester gets today’s comedy award for giving the name of the leader of music’s Family Stone as “Sly Stallone”.

Leftover count: DJ ended with three clues remaining on the board, quite unusual for a tournament game.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is evolution? DD2 – What are revenge and revenue? DD3 – What is Cultural Revolution? FJ – What is strange? (Fans of the classic TV sci-fi series “The Outer Limits” might have had an edge for this FJ, as that series did an episode titled “Production and Decay of Strange Particles”.)

