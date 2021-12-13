The Monday Politics Thread is Still Shopping for X-Mas

First Starbucks Store Votes to Unionize

A Buffalo, New York, Starbucks is the first of the chain’s 9,000 locations to vote to unionize. Teen Vogue

California governor says he will use legal tactics of Texas abortion ban to implement gun control

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed his “outrage” Saturday at a Supreme Court decision to allow the Texas six-week abortion ban to remain in effect and said he would use similar legal tactics to tackle gun control in his state. “But if states can now shield their laws from review by the federal courts that compare assault weapons to Swiss Army knives, then California will use that authority to protect people’s lives, where Texas used it to put women in harm’s way,” the statement continued. CNN

Activists wanted Biden to revamp the justice system. Many say they’re still waiting

People working to overhaul the criminal justice system say they’re frustrated with the Biden administration after they’ve waited nearly a year for the White House to take major steps on clemency and sentencing reform. NPR

All The Best Sh*tty, Dishonest Parts Of SCOTUS’s Texas Abortion Decision To Bang Your Head Into A Wall To

Yesterday, the Court released an opinion about SB 8 in Whole Woman’s Health v. Jackson, and, well … it went about as well for women as one might expect, from a Court where a third of the members were appointed by a man who bragged on tape about sexually assaulting women by grabbing them by the p**sy. Wonkette

Rescuers search for survivors as death toll climbs after tornadoes ripped through 5 states

The death toll from a series of tornadoes that roared across five states rose Sunday as somber rescuers picked through the rubble of shattered buildings and communities, searching for survivors and remains. USA Today

Who belongs in drag? First straight man on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ reignites debate

In defense of his casting, Maddy Morphosis wrote on Twitter that he is “not here to show the world that ‘straight guys can do drag.’” NBC News

Israeli study finds Pfizer Covid booster protects against omicron variant

Israeli researchers said they found that a three-shot course of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine provided significant protection against the new omicron variant. CNBC

As Covid mutates, the vaccine makers are adapting too

Focus on the exciting potential of T-cell immunity is spurring the sector on to create a new generation of jabs The Guardian

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday and is receiving treatment for mild symptoms, the presidency said in a statement. France24

Satellite Images Show Russian Military Forces Keep Massing Near Ukraine’s Border

Satellite images provided to BuzzFeed News and a slew of social media videos show that new Russian troops and heavy artillery were moved to strategic locations right around Biden and Putin’s virtual summit. Buzzfeed News

Ethiopia war: World heritage site Lalibela back in rebel hands

Rebels from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have retaken the historic town of Lalibela, witnesses have said. BBC

Big wage gap among factors hindering Latino economic mobility, report finds

“Given the size of Latinos and the prospects, this is no longer a Latino issue,” said Bernardo Sichel, a co-author and partner at McKinsey. “This is an American imperative.” NBC News

Charles M. Blow: I am furious at the unvaccinated

There are just too many fresh graves pocking the land to entertain these objections. Salt Lake Tribune

How a Minnesota man who died from soaring insulin prices could change US diabetes care forever

Alec Smith died alone in his room at age 26 because he couldn’t afford life-saving insulin. But the tragedy has sparked a movement that is rattling Big Pharma and forcing politicians to take action, writes Io Dodds Independent

Mindy Kaling and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Talk South Asian Representation at Teen Vogue Summit

The panelists discussed the challenges they have faced in balancing authentic South Asian representation with the more outrageous comedy that the series is grounded in. Both expressed feeling constrained by expectations to create a series that represents the experiences of all Indian-American teenagers, rather than just one — the fictional Devi. Teen Vogue

Lisa Middleton Becomes First Trans Mayor in California

Lisa Middleton was sworn in Thursday evening as mayor of Palm Springs, Calif., making her the first transgender mayor in the state and only the third ever nationwide. Advocate

What’s Really Going on With West Side Story’s Unsubtitled Spanish—and What It Misses

Spielberg’s new version addresses some of the show’s shortcomings, but it doesn’t go far enough. Slate

As violence in Haiti spikes, aid groups struggle to help

A spike in violence has deepened hunger and poverty in Haiti while hindering the very aid organizations combating those problems in a country whose government struggles to provide basic services. AP News

Chile’s President Signs Same-Sex Marriage Bill Into Law After Historic Vote

President Sebastián Piñera said the legislation “will allow all children with a papa and mama, with two papas or with two mamas to have the same rights.” Huffpost

First Nations Tribes in Canada Just Voted to Form A 2SLGBTQ+ Council

In a political victory for the queer Indigenous peoples of Canada, the Special chiefs assembly of the Association of First Nations (AFN) approved the formation of a Two-Spirit and LGBTQ+ council in a unanimous vote, as the CBC reported Tuesday. them.

Mercy Chefs

Based in Virginia, this nonprofit organization is deploying to Mayfield, to provide meals to victims. You can donate to disaster relief here.

Draw Buckets

DRAW (Disaster Relief At Work, Inc.) aims to help communities across the United States during natural disasters. DRAW is providing needed supplies to the affected communities from Kentucky to Arkansas) in the next 24-36 hours. You can donate here.

Paducah Community Kitchen

Located in a hard-hit community, this kitchen provides food to those in need. You can donate here.

