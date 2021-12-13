The Comic Strip Club (Mon 12/13/2021)

Beetle Bailey animated cartoon

A television series based on the strip, consisting of 50 six-minute animated cartoon shorts produced by King Features Syndicate, was animated by Paramount Cartoon Studios in the U.S. and Artransa Film Studios in Sydney, Australia. The series was first broadcast in 1963 as part of The King Features Trilogy. 50 episodes were produced.

The opening credits included the sound of a bugle reveille, followed by a theme song specifically composed for the cartoon. In the closing credits Geoff Pike was listed as Director.

Beetle was voiced by comic actor and director Howard Morris with Allan Melvin as the voice of Sarge. (Wikipedia)

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...