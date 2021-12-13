30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 13: Worst Type Of Player

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about problematic players. As a parent, I certainly saw that with my kids at different times in trying to teach them how to be better players but it doesn’t always work and they take these traits into adulthood. What’s the worst type of player that you’ve had to deal with?

Bonus Prompt: You know it, what’s your worst trait in playing games if you can admit it?

