CSI: North Pole – Day 6

Ice-T wakes up from a bad dream and feels something next to him in bed. He fumbles for the light switch and when he finally flips it, he finds himself staring at a reindeer head, still bleeding stains on the sheets.

“Dasher,” he mumbles.

When he walks to the precinct, he notices a fresh field of snow, freshly trodden in strange patterns. An uppercase N, followed by a perfectly round O…and a woman with an ice pick through her skull.

“Are you telling me…”

And whatever he needed to be told, no one could tell him, as a shovel smashed the back of his head.

“GUMSHOES.”

Piggy gathers the remaning seven in his office. Smoove and Glendale stand in the corner.

“We’ve had some…mishaps lately. And we need you to buckle down. Ice-T’s body was found outside the precinct this morning, along with a bouquet of slain elves. The last criminal is mocking us. I should also direct your attention to this picture, taken by a drone flying over the area last night.”

The snowy field, when shown from above, is filled with letters spelling a message.

“No OnE cAn SaVe YoU nOw.”

You look at the newest empty desk.

MSD is dead. He was the FIELD MEDIC.

“Oh,” Piggy continues. “This may seem awkward, but I have to see the fmily tonight. So after 5 PM CST I want no work talk until I get back. Chat. Mingle with the person who snuffed out the Property Brothers like so many Hannukah candles. Who brained our brain-eater. Who put Ice on ice. Who”

“I think we get it Chief,” Smoove says. “Tense small talk for all after 5 PM.”

“Alright.”

Everyone looks uncomfortable. The Chief asserts his authority.

“What are you waiting for? Move.“

Players

Indy MSD FIELD MEDIC Cop CRIMINAL UNDERLING Chum GUMSHOE hoho PROMOTED DNA ANALYST forever1267 Marlowe Nate GUMSHOE Grump DNA ANALYST Ralph GUMSHOE Jake Goat FORENSICS INTERN QQ CRIMINAL MASTERMIND April SERIAL KILLER Lindsay GUMSHOE Wasp copywight GUMSHOE Emm CRIMINAL UNDERLING Side Hayes

Roles

TOWN

5 Gumshoes – Vanilla Town. No power other than their vote.

1 Sample Collector – Laid off due to budget cuts.

WOLVES

1 Criminal Underling – Vanilla Wolf.

Rules

Ties are determined by RNG between tied players.

Night kills are mandatory for the wolves and SK.

The mod reserves the right to add additional events or rules as balancing requires.

Please attack arguments instead of people.

The Lab

It doesn’t matter anymore. Nothing matters anymore. Death comes for us all.

Twilight will be at 3 PM CST, Sunday December 12th. Please lord, end it faster.

At 5 PM CST tonight, a Christams social will begin in this thread. You may neither vote nor discuss the game until Piggy comes back and says so. If the dead promise to behave, they can attend as well. No game talk, no spoilers.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...