CSI: North Pole – Day 4

EXT. SNOWY FIELD

Detectives Jackson and Glendale approach a figure that at first looks like a snowman, but is revealed to be a little boy, tied to a chair. His skin is blue now. J-Dawg is strumming his ukulele. He begins singing to the tune of “Danny Boy”.

Oh Tiny Tim...the grave the grave is calling... When hell won't take you, Heaven shuts its door The winter's come...and all the Town is falling. You died three times and still came back for more...

Glendale joins in on the second verse. Her voice wavers but remains firm.

And even if...we apprehend your killer The sting of loss still packs a potent punch So we will strive...to avenge you until their Gang of four forever more will eat our lunch...

J-Dawg keeps strumming, harder and harder until his strings snap. He sighs, then walks into the sea.

hoho is dead. He was the Promoted DNA Analyst. The Lab is now closed for business. The Sample Collector will no longer collect DNA.

Players

Indy MSD Cop Chum GUMSHOE hoho PROMOTED DNA ANALYST forever1267 Marlowe Nate GUMSHOE Grump DNA ANALYST Ralph Jake Goat FORENSICS INTERN QQ April SERIAL KILLER Lindsay Wasp copywight Emm Side Hayes

Roles

TOWN

8 Gumshoes – Vanilla Town. No power other than their vote.

1 Sample Collector – Laid off due to budget cuts.

1 Field Medic – Can protect a person from death each night. Cannot target themselves, nor the same person twice in a row.

WOLVES

3 Criminal Underlings – Vanilla Wolves. May carry out the wolf kill at night, but will leave their DNA at the scene.

1 Criminal Mastermind – Wolf Roleblocker. Cannot block the same person twice in a row. Cannot role block and also carry out the wolf kill on the same night. Like all killers, will leave DNA at the crime scene if carrying out the kill.

Rules

Ties are determined by RNG between tied players.

Night kills are mandatory for the wolves and SK.

The mod reserves the right to add additional events or rules as balancing requires.

Please attack arguments instead of people.

The Lab

It doesn’t matter anymore. Nothing matters anymore. Death comes for us all.

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST, Thursday December 9th. That’s tonight!

An event will occur later this evening around 2 CST.

