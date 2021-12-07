Smash Tournament: Smash 4 Semifinals

I think I screwed this up somewhere. Oh well, trucking on.
Characters:
- The character with the most votes overall was Rosalina, a favorite from the Mario Kart tournament.
- The character with the least votes was Mii Swordfighter. I was actually surprised by how strong a showing the Miis had here, given I don’t know anyone who even remembers they’re in the game.
- The character with the least votes to still win was Greninja. I’m not a big fan of the Pokemon fighters, but Greninja might be my favorite. He’s kind of Sheik without being Sheik.
- The character with the most votes to lose was Robin, a fascinating character that I can’t wrap my head around playing.
Stages:
- The stage with the most votes was Duck Hunt, because having a dog laugh at your death adds spice to the game.
- The stage with the least votes was Street Fighter inspired Suzaku Castle. I kind of wish the Street Fighter stage had been one of the classic pixelly backdrops from SF2.
- The stage with the least votes to still win was Mario Galaxy.
- The stage with the most votes to lose was Gamer. Another fun WarioWare gimmick, but perhaps not as beloved as WarioWare Inc.’s.