Avocado Weekly Movie Thread (12/7)

Welcome to the Weekly Movie Thread, your place on the Avocado to discuss films with your fellow commenters. Want to make a recommendation? Looking for recommendations? Want to share your opinions of movies, both new and classic?

This week sees the theatrical debut of Stephen Spielberg’s lastest film, West Side Story. The movie is based on a musical with a book by Arthur Laurents, music by Leonard Bernstein, and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. The musical is an adaptation of Romeo & Juliet updated for what was then the modern times.

The film was preceded a 1961 version (celebrating its 60th anniversary this year) directed by the great Robert Wise. Wise has an interesting filmography. He also directed other stone cold classics like The Day The Earth Stood Still and The Sound of Music. If his name sounds familiar to Trekkies, he was also the directory behind Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

Making a return appearance in the new West Side Story is the first film’s most storied actor: Rita Moreno. Her Academy award for Best Supporting Actress West Side Story would be her first step in winning the elusive EGOT. She would go on to win a Grammy for Best Children’s Album, A Tony for Best Featured Actress in a Play, and two Primetime Emmy Awards for her appearances in The Muppet Show and The Rockford Files.

Bonus prompt: who do you think would also be deserving of an EGOT?

Next week: unfilmable works

