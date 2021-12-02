Annie Live! Thread

Little Orphan Annie made her comic strip debut in 1924. The musical Annie opened on Broadway in 1977. The musical received seven Tony Awards, three film adaptations, two Broadway revivals and a sequel.

Annie Live! premieres on NBC on December 2, 2021 at 8/7c. The cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Nicole Scherzinger, Harry Connick Jr., Megan Hilty, Tituss Burgess and Celina Smith as Annie.

Do you have a favorite Annie? Favorite Ms. Hannigan? Has Daddy Warbucks ever been interesting? Will you be watching tonight? Share your thoughts in the chat.

