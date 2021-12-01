Jeopardy! recap for Wed., Dec. 1

Let’s meet today’s contestants:

David, a communications director, stared with jaw agape at Magic Johnson in a photo;

Jaimie, a robotics scientist, made a machine learning pipeline for answering Quiz Bowl questions; and

Amy, an engineering manager, makes herself laugh by writing sketch comedy. Amy is a ten-day champ with winnings of $380,200.

Jeopardy! round

THE MID-ATLANTIC STATES

PULITZER PRIZE WINNERS

HUNTER/GATHERER

THE COMPANY’S PRODUCT

PRONOUNCE IT THE WAY WE WANT

PUTTING YOU THROUGH SOME HOOPS

Scores going into DJ: Amy $4,600, Jaimie $1,400, David $3,400

DD1 – $800 – THE MID-ATLANTIC STATES – Mid-Atlantic city where you’ll find the crypt of John Paul Jones (Amy fell into a tie for the lead after losing $4,000 from her score of $5,600.)

Double Jeopardy!

EUROPEAN HISTORY

SNAKES & RIVERS

WRITERS, WITH STYLE

AT HOME ON TV

WEIGHTS & MEASURES

BACKWARDS & FORWARDS

After getting a run for her money yesterday, Amy was back to being comfortably in control, scoring on both DDs in DJ and far ahead into FJ at $31,000 vs, $10,200 for David and $3,800 for Jaimie.

DD2 – $1,600 – WRITERS, WITH STYLE – Heere bigynneth owr joorny onn his “Summoner’s Tale”, a titl mayde moderne, as he speld it “Somonours” (Amy won $3,000 from her total of $6,600 vs. $3,400 for David.)

DD3 – $1,200 – EUROPEAN HISTORY – He fought both the Spanish Christians & the Moors before conquering Muslim Valencia in 1094 (Amy won $5,000 from her score of $15,200 vs. $3,800 for David.)

Final Jeopardy!

PLANNED CITIES – A recent immigrant, Lady Denman, wife of the Governor-General, announced the name of this new national capital at a 1913 ceremony

Amy and David were correct on FJ. Amy added $10,000 to win with $41,000 for an eleven-day total of $421,200.

Odds and Ends

Ken’s Korner: Based on his chat with Jaimie, sounds like Ken still has some lingering bitterness for Watson.

Internet lingo dept.: Users of Reddit might have had an edge for a clue that included a reference to a “slangy word for one share in a company”, that being “stonk”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Annapolis? DD2 – Who was Chaucer? DD3 – Who was El Cid? FJ – What is Canberra?

