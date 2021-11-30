Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Anthony Veasna So (he/him), an author.

In the news,

Former Trans Netflix Employees Withdraw Labor Charge Against the Streamer

Wisconsin Parents Sue School District for Refusing to Misgender Their Child

The Only Gender Clinic for Texas Minors Just Closed After Right-Wing Protests

The project of the day is Light From Uncommon Stars by Ryka Aoki, a novel

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...