It’s been 11 days, but we still have a TIE!!!

Cher and Sade are both tied at 35 votes. So now, for a limited time, we spotlight the two of them to see who moves ahead. Is it:

Sade

or is it…

Cher

You have until the end of today (Pacific Coast Time)

You can also still VOTE on the other Rounds, found WAY BACK on Page 10, or: https://the-avocado.org/2021/11/18/favorite-mononymous-famous-person-sweet-sixteen/

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...