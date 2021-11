You people are going to make me have to turn in my Gay Card!

4th Seeded Madonna lost to 30th Seeded Sappho, and by 9 points too. I’m sorry, My Queen!!!

6th Seeded Beck lost to 28th Seeded Elvis, while 10th Seeded Bono lost to 24th Seeded Gandhi, so maybe people just missed the nomination period???

Prince pummeled Tupac in the biggest blow out 52 – 8, while Balzac narrowly passed Pink 27 – 25.

But who will make it to the Elite Eight? Only YOU can decide!!!

