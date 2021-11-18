WW 168: My Werewolf Academia – Day 2

Waluigi is tending to his rose garden. (Did you know he had a rose garden? His victory poses require them.)

For a moment he sniffs one, and all is calm. Until he disintegrates in place.

Gramps is dead. He was a HERO and his Quirk was COPYCAT.

Gregg is out defacing public property, which seems like a sketchy thing for a Hero to do, but he never did play by your rules, man. A Villain approaches him from behind. Were he a little bit quicker with his knife, his story would end differently. Reader, it did not.

Goat is dead. He was a HERO and his Quirk was HYPNOSIS.

Pleased with himself, the Combustion Man returns to his lair. Spell books line the shelves. A cauldron boils over. And over, and over, until it explodes. Something has gone terribly wrong.

April is dead. He was a VILLAIN and his Quirk was WITCHCRAFT.

Your teacher approaches the front of the class the next day, still visibly tired.

“You’ll notice a few empty seats. Don’t worry about it. Please keep working to expel the members of the League of Villains, and try not to make too much noise.”

Rules

All players, regardless of faction, will have a unique Quirk. They may discuss them with other players or lie about them to the extent they feel comfortable. A player’s Quirk will be revealed upon death, with very few exceptions.

Ties will be settled by RNG between tied players.

The wolf kill is mandatory and is carried out by one wolf each night. Most other night actions will be optional.

You are welcome and encouraged to ask the mods questions regarding your Quirks. They will answer to the best of their ability without confirming anyone’s claims. There may be times when something odd happens, and the mods’ only response will be “A Quirk did it.”

A player may not reveal the code name for their Quirk.

Please express patience with other players and the mods. This is an experiment that has every possibility of going off the rails. Mistakes invented both post-it notes and dynamite.

Players

MSD Side Character Goat HERO April VILLAIN malthusc Jam Jude Chum Joely Lamb Dance Indy hoho Narrow Cop OtakunoMike Mrs. Queequeg HERO Hayes Grumproro Gramps HERO Demyx Emmelemm

Quirks

COPYCAT: Pick a dead player and take over their Quirk. Must be used by the beginning of Day 3, and cannot be used on all Quirks.

HYPNOSIS: Pick a player during the day and force them to change their vote. It will be locked in for the rest of the day.

WITCHCRAFT: Pick a player at night and redirect their night actions to the player of your choice.

Twilight will be at 8 PM CST on Friday, November 19th.

