Comic Book Chat – Miles Morales’ 10th Anniversary

Miles Morales made his debut in Ultimate Fallout #4 and eventually took up the mantle as Spider-Man in the Ultimate Comics Universe.

He has played an important role in recent mini-series and crossovers, including 2015’s Secret Wars, Civil War II, and Spiderverse and Spider-Geddon. Readers have watched him grow and mature as a teen hero over the years and he is one of the most important characters created in the 2000s.

Today we pay tribute to Miles Morales and discuss your favorite moments featuring him in comics, movies, video games, and pop culture.

I have a tiny gut feeling we will see his live-action debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, even if its a cameo or a mention.

Feel free to post some discussion topics in the comment section.

